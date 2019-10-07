Bandits steal wedding band, children’s clothes
Police are searching for two men who robbed a Bon Air businesswoman of her jewellery, car and several articles of children's clothing at her home on Sunday afternoon.
Police said the 35-year-old clothing store owner parked her Mitsubishi Lancer and was walking towards her Bon Air Gardens home at around 3.45 pm when she was confronted by a gunman who who ordered her to hand over her jewellery.
She gave him her five-piece wedding ring set valued $25,000 and a Hibiscus flower gold necklace and ring valued $35,000. The man forced the woman into her house where he tied her hands and feet and stole a quantity of children's clothing valued $1,500. The bandit was joined by another and they both jumped into the woman's car and drove off. She later freed herself and called the police who went to her home.
Reply to "Bandits steal wedding band, children’s clothes"