Bandits steal wedding band, children’s clothes

Police are searching for two men who robbed a Bon Air businesswoman of her jewellery, car and several articles of children's clothing at her home on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the 35-year-old clothing store owner parked her Mitsubishi Lancer and was walking towards her Bon Air Gardens home at around 3.45 pm when she was confronted by a gunman who who ordered her to hand over her jewellery.

She gave him her five-piece wedding ring set valued $25,000 and a Hibiscus flower gold necklace and ring valued $35,000. The man forced the woman into her house where he tied her hands and feet and stole a quantity of children's clothing valued $1,500. The bandit was joined by another and they both jumped into the woman's car and drove off. She later freed herself and called the police who went to her home.