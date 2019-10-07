'Bago' gunned down near home in Siparia
FATHER of two Swade "Bago" Kirby, 28, was shot and killed on Saturday night while on his way to a neighbour’s home to lime.
Kirby worked as a rigger and lived at Hernandez Trace, Coora Branch Road in Siparia.
South Western Division police got a report of the killing at about 7.30 pm and later found Kirby’s body near a shed.
Kirby previously lived in Tobago, and many people in the community knew him by his nickname "Bago".
A relative, who asked to remain anonymous, told Newsday that Kirby was walking to the nearby house, and residents heard gunshots. He managed to run a short distance where he collapsed and died. The killer, who was wearing a hoodie, ran off.
The relative said, "He was shot seven times. Bago was a humble and normal person. He was a hard-working fella."
Other relatives, as well as neighbours, declined to speak.
Police from the Homicide Bureau Region III are investigating. They were searching for the killer up to Sunday night.
