UTT coach selected for New York Knicks training camp

UTT basketball coach, Stefan Dillon, left, was selected to join the New York Knicks NBA basketball team’s pre-season preparation and training camp.

UNIVERSITY of TT (UTT) basketball coach, Stefan “Star” Dillon, left the shores of TT, on Monday, en route to New York to join the New York Knicks NBA basketball team’s pre-season preparation and training camp.

According to a press release issued via the tertiary institution, this special invitation was extended by their New York Knicks team trainer, Roger Hinds, and general manager, Scott Perry. The invitation came after fruitful discussions with Albert Lee Young, Dillon’s former coach and current mentor in sport.

The camp is jumped off on Tuesday and is expected to conclude on Sunday. It involves the likes of current and upcoming NBA stars such as Dennis Smith Jr, Julius Randle, and R.J Barrett. Barrett was a standout student-athlete at Duke University and the third overall pick in this year’s NBA draft.

The UTT tutor is expected to interact and learn from the likes of New York Knicks head coach, David Fizdale, and assistant coaches Keith Smart and Kaleb Canales. Also on Dillon’s radar is the real possibility of meeting and engaging past NBA great, Allan Houston, who is now the special assistant to Perry.

Dillon expressed his delight to be specially selected to be among such a great NBA franchise.

“I’m extremely grateful for this rare opportunity to be amongst athletes that are considered the best in the world. It will be great to see the elites in their element and to observe hands-on how advanced the sport is in the U.S. With the information garnered, I will be able to apply the knowledge and practices to the High Performance programme at UTT with hope that it will spark a new direction in which we see basketball locally.” UTT’s Sport and Recreation Unit welcomed this unique opportunity to gain exposure to such world class, modern training academies. They remain confident that such opportunities can only redound to the benefit of the sport programme at UTT and by extension TT. The department looks forward to Dillon’s return and his implementation of new and advanced training techniques as they look towards building our new and advanced UTT Basketball Academy.