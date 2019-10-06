TT medal-less at World Champs

Keshorn Walcott, during his silver medal effort at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, on August 10. (AP PHOTO)

TT ended their campaign at the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar without a medal, after the final day of competition today.

Double Olympic medallist Keshorn Walcott finished 11th and last in the men's javelin final.

Walcott, who threw 84.44 metres in yesterday's qualification stage, threw 77.47m with his second effort and fouled on his third effort.

Anderson Peters, who copped gold at this year's Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, triumphed with a best of 86.89m - on his fourth throw. Magnus Kirt of Estonia claimed silver with an effort of 86.21m and Germany's Johannes Vetter was third with 85.37m.

In the men's 4x400-metre relay, the TT quartet of Asa Guevara, Jereem Richards, Deon Lendore and Machel Cedenio had a season's best run of three minutes 0.74 seconds, but could only finish fifth.

The United States were victorious in a world-leading time of two minutes 56.69 seconds, with Jamaica (2:57.90), Belgium (2:58.78) and Colombia (2:59.50) trailing.