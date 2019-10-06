THA gets EMA clearance for airport lands

In this May 2018 file photo, Airports Authority general manager Hayden Newton addresses residents on plans for the ANR Robinson International Airport expansion project during a public consultantion at Rovanel's Resort in Store Bay, Tobago.

The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) has received the certificate of clearance (CEC) from the Environmental Management Authority (EMA), which paves the way for the assembly to begin development work on lands at Shirvan and Cove developments in preparation for the expansion of the ANR Robinson International Airport.

In a statement yesterday, the Office of the Chief Secretary said the THA began clearing lands at both Shirvan and Cove developments on Friday. It added the lands will be made available for purchase by residents affected by the construction of a terminal and related works at the ANR Robinson International Airport

The statement said in an effort to ease the burden on residents who are to be relocated as a result of the planned airport expansion, the THA will be selling land to the residents at rates significantly lower than market value.

"Lands at Shirvan Development (residential) will be sold at $20-$30 per square foot, while lands at Cove (Commercial) will be sold at $45 per square foot," said the Office of the Chief Secretary.

"The THA will make available 12.5 acres of ultra-prime lands at Shirvan Development and 30 acres of ultra-prime lands at Cove Development."

The statement quoted Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles as saying while the affected residents have the option of purchasing THA owned lands, residents are also entitled to source alternative land and property on the private market.

He is also quoted as saying the THA will provide a few pre-approved house designs for the residents, which will make their home construction process simpler.

Charles said the THA is committed to ensuring the affected residents are treated fairly and equitably during this period of transition.

The THA's receipt of the CEC comes three weeks after residents of Canaan/Bon Accord, affected by the airport expansion project, began receiving section four notices.

The section four notice allows the State to enter and take possession of land to start construction of the new airport. The residents have until February 2020 to vacate their properties and hand it over to the State.

The Office of the Chief Secretary in collaboration with the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development has since established a team to provide emotional and psychological support to residents who will be affected by the project.