‘Springy’ shot dead in Moruga

Stock photo

A Moruga man was shot and killed in his house at Perry Young Road in Indian Walk yesterday. Police identified the victim as Christopher "Springy" Moore.

Police said at about 5 pm, residents heard a gunshot after Moore had a heated argument with a man. Relatives found his body in his house with a wound to his head.

The killer ran off and police from Princes Town and Homicide Bureau Region III were on the scene up to last night.

The killer remained on the run.