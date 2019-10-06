Rampant Pleasantville go for fourth win

PLEASANTVILLE Secondary, the new surprise package in the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) girls’South Zone, will vie for their fifth straight win stretching the start of the term, against Fyzabad Secondary, at their home ground, starting at 3.30 pm today.

The girls are off an historic 34-0 victory over Moruga Secondary, on Thursday. It was the largest margin of victory in the school's history and undoubtedly among the highest scorelines recorded by the league in any division.

Forward Alexcia Ali led all scorers with an incredible 11-goal tally, followed by siblings Latifha and Aaliyah Pascall, who contributed with nine and six goals, respectively.

Kershell Allen bagged a hat-trick and Tsai-Anne Fernandez, a brace, while Kayla Mallard, Tayeann Wylie added one each, followed by an own goal to round off the remarkable scoreline.

While the tally accounted for more than all Pleasantville’s goals combined in their previous three matches, there has been no shortage of goals otherwise, as that followed a 15-0 win for the school over Fyzabad Anglican last weekend. Leading the scorers then was none other than Ali, who netted nine.

Pleasantville’s opponents today, Fyzabad Secondary, are capable of springing an upset, given they too recently have won by a massive scoreline – 11-0 over Point Fortin East.

Fyzabad will likely have to secure a point to stand a chance of competing with Pleasantville for the league title this season.

Action will continue in the four other divisions. In Tobago, Pentecostal Light & Life have confirmed their withdrawal from the girls’ competition.

Fixtures

Today

Girls Championship

*All matches start at 3.30 pm

Central Zone

Holy Faith Convent (Couva) vs Chaguanas North Secondary, Couva East Ground

Chaguanas South Secondary vs Carapichaima East Secondary, Chaguanas South Secondary Ground

Miracle Ministries vs ASJA Girls Charlieville, St Mary’s Recreational Ground

East Zone

El Dorado East Secondary vs Five Rivers Secondary, El Dorado East Ground

Bishop Anstey East vs San Juan North, Bishop Anstey Ground

Manzanilla Secondary vs Valencia Secondary, Manzanilla Recreation Ground

North Zone

Bishop Anstey High vs Success Laventille, Bishop Ground

Diego Martin Central Secondary vs St Joseph Convent (PoS), Diego Martin Central Ground

Tranquillity Secondary vs Holy Name Convent, Dibe Recreation Ground, Long Circular Road

South Zone

Pleasantville Secondary vs Fyzabad Secondary, Pleasantville

Fyzabad Anglican Secondary vs Moruga Secondary, Delhi Road Recreational Ground

St Joseph Convent San F’do vs Point Fortin East Secondary, Mannie Ramjohn Stadium

Training Ground

Tobago Zone

Speyside High vs Signal Hill Secondary, Speyside Recreation Ground

Bishop’s High vs Goodwood Secondary, Mt Pleasant Ground