PNM Tobago Council convention today

In this September 2018 file photo, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, centre, is greeted by Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles, right, as he arrives at the PNM Tobago Council’s convention at Shaw Park. This year's convention takes place today in Mt Marie.

The People's National Movement's (PNM's)Tobago Council hosts its fourth annual convention, today, at Bishop's High School, Mt Marie, Scarborough. Starting time is 4 pm.

A highlight of the event, which precedes the party's November 10 national convention, will be a major resolution to implement the one man, one vote system, ahead of the party's Tobago Council internal election early next year.

This means that all positions in the election will be up for grabs.

"We are going to put into full effect that decision that was made at a special convention of the party in 2013 that officers of the party be elected by the one man, one vote system," PNM Tobago Council chairman Stanford Callender told reporters, on Wednesday, at the party's news conference in Scarborough.

The resolution has already been approved by the Tobago Council.

Today, another resolution will address an oversight of the party's screening committee.

Callender said on Wednesday there was an omission of the general secretary of the party.

"When it comes to the Tobago House of Assembly elections, the screening committee is headed by the political leader, Tobago, and it also involves about five officers of the Tobago Council.

"And those officers will be joined by the political leader, national, the deputy political leader, party and election matters, lady vice-chairman, and there was an omission which was the general secretary. So, we are seeking to have that corrected."

Several reports are also expected to be presented.

Tobago Council political leader and Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles and MPs Ayanna Webster-Roy and Shamfa Cudjoe are expected to address the convention.