MP: Police to help Success/Laventille students

Laventille East/Morvant MP Adrian Leonce addresses 14 teams at the launch of a community football tournament at the recreational grounds in Morvant yesterday. PHOTO BY JEFF K MAYERS

EVEN as the mother of a 13-year-old boy is seeking to have him transferred out of the Success Laventille Secondary School because of bullying, MP for Laventille East/Morvant, Adrian Leonce said there is a reduction of bullying at the school thanks to the police.

Leonce spoke with Sunday Newsday at the launch of a football competition at Morvant Recreation Grounds, Park Street, Morvant, aimed at reducing crime in the area. He said the police service’s Hearts and Minds Unit has been working closely with the school to help combat violence there.

“The Ministry of Education and the police service have been working very closely with the students and the Hearts and Minds Unit is very active in the school. These occurrences are reducing and we are seeing improvement in the school.”

On Friday, the teenager said he did not want to go to school anymore after a book bag was placed over his head and he was beaten in the toilet and $5 was taken from him, on Wednesday. The boy was escorted to his taxi stand by police, on Friday, to avoid the bullies.

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, who was at the launch of the Morvant Football League, said the police’s School Security Unit will be used to assist in weeding out criminal elements in schools. He added police will not be forcing their way into schools "with a fist" but by a handshake, as speak with the children and understand their problems and get them to understand that bullying and other indisciplined behaviour is not acceptable.

Addressing the crowd at yesterday’s launch, Leonce said it is an opportunity for participants to show off their passion, not for violence but for sportsmanship. He reminded the 14 teams that when they play, it is to make their community better with more love, righteousness and less guns.

“The time has come for all of you to play your part both on and off the field. This will always be home, I grew up here. Play for our home not just a space but where we love."

The 14 teams taking part in the 40-day tournament will be viewed by scouts who will select the best players from each team to form one team to represent Morvant in a nationwide competition. The teams are also playing for first prize of $15,000, along with bragging rights, a trophy and medals. The games will be played on Tuesdays and Thursdays and on weekends.

The competition is in partnership with the Community Police Unit. The players were encouraged by ASP Roger Alexander to break down barriers and build bridges and venture into each other’s territories all in the name of fun with the end goal being a unified Morvant/Laventille.