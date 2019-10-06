Lee: ‘Gov’t using EBC debate as a distraction’

David Lee speaks at a UNC pavement report. PHOTO BY VASHTI SINGH

THE Opposition is accusing the Government of trying to create a distraction by scheduling debate, on Monday when the 2019/2020 will be read, on a motion to approve the draft Elections and Boundaries Commission (Local Government and Tobago House of Assembly) Order, 2019.

At a press conference on Sunday at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee claimed it is the first time this has ever happened.

He said he received a phone call on Friday from leader of government business Camille Robinson-Regis informing him that Government would be submitting a supplemental order paper for Monday's Parliament sitting. He responded with a six-paged letter on Saturday, expressing his displeasure with the decision.

"Our best guess at this time is that this government and the PM is working their way backwards in calling a date for the local government elections. We have a problem with this government. It shows off the incompetence, the inefficiencies of this government.

While it is not forbidden for other matters be discussed after a budget reading, opposition senator Wade Mark says it is "tradition," and moving away from this would be a breach of "sacred space."

"It's utter and complete contempt for the people of the Republic of TT.

"Tradition, practice and convention ultimately over a period of time becomes almost like a law. It becomes almost like a standing order. You do not just come and simply toss that practice out of the window and say because I have the majority, I can do whatever I want and when I want to do it."

Lee said they are willing to and prepared to debate the bill, but are pleading with the Government to reconsider.