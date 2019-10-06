Gun shot victim dies at hospital

A 58-year-old man who was shot on September 16, died on Thursday night at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.

According to police, Albert Seales of Cocorite Road, Arima was liming with Kerry Browne, 41, of Banyan Boulevard, Malabar when they were attacked. Police reported that at about 7.45 pm, the men were seated under an almond tree, on Banyan Boulevard, when two gunmen got out of a car and opened fire on them before getting back into the car and escaping.

The men were taken to the Arima Health Facility by police. Browne was shot in the left knee, while Seales was shot in the back multiple times. Police said 28 spent 9 mm shells were recovered. The men were transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where Seales died on Thursday night.