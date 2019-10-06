Cocoa critical to export market

Cocoa Research Centre director, Prof Pathmanathan Umaharan, Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat, Foreign Affairs Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon and Cocoa Research Advisory Board chairman Winston Rudder, at the opening of the World Cocoa and Chocolate Day expo at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain last week. PHOTO BY ANGELO M. MARCELLE

THE cocoa industry is well on its way in becoming a key player in the thrust towards diversification and a vibrant trade partner for many international investors.

This was the general view expressed at a cocoa and chocolate expo at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain on October 4 and 5. Among the topics discussed

Gabriella Gonzales, marketing, business development and communications manager at the Cocoa Development Company of TT, said the product is critical for the export market.

The special-purpose company, under the Ministry of Agriculture, collaborated with the Cocoa Research Centre and the University of the West Indies to host the expo.

Gonzales said, "Cocoa has always been identified as an export crop. We have a developing 'value-added' industry, and this is one of the largest events on the cocoa/chocolate calendar in TT.

"It offers facilities to farmers, entrepreneurs and chocolatiers to explore markets and export their products."

Among the initiatives sponsored by the company is an international buyers’ mission that allows for the marketing of individual farmers.

"Since it has become an open market, individual farmers and estates are looking for international buyers. Through the assistance of the various bodies, we can assist with accommodation, workshops and conferences for this purpose."

The benefits that the industry has to offer, she said, are still not widely known locally and more exposure is needed.

"Foreigners are the ones who usually understand its importance."

The expo attracted schools from throughout the country.

"It is events like this that help us. We recently embarked on a school project to introduce cocoa to the young people so that they can distinguish between fine cocoa and confectioneries.

"We are also seeking to highlight the different types of careers and not just that of farming."

While there has been momentum in cocoa revitalisation, she said, they are open to new investment opportunities, especially public-private sector collaborations.