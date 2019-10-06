$250,000 for info on YTC escapees

FROM LEFT: Shakeel Seepersad, Anthony Ramsumair, Darren Scott and Dillano Marcano who escaped from the YTC in Golden Grove Prison, Arouca. Another inmate, Jaden Fletcher, also escaped.

CRIME STOPPERS is offering $250,000 for information leading to the arrest of the five escapees from the Youth Training Centre.

In a media release yesterday, Crime Stoppers said each escapee has a $50,000 reward for his recapture and anyone with information if free to call the toll free hotline at 800-TIPS and give the information.

On Thursday, the five – Anthony Ramsumair, Shakeel Brian Seepersad, Darren Scott, Dillano Marcano and Jaden Fletcher – reportedly escaped custody by sawing away the bottom of steel bars on the window of their rooms, sometime between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. They were discovered missing by guards at about 2.05 am. The teens are originally from Diego Martin, Princes Town, Arima and Penal.

Prisons Commissioner Gerard Wilson said there have been ten escape attempts from prison facilities from January to date, eight of them from remand facilities.

Wilson said he believed that Ramsumair escaped to avoid being transferred to the Golden Grove Remand Facility, as he recently turned 19, passing the age limit for detention at the YTC. His mother, through the media, has begged her son to surrender and avoid being killed by police.