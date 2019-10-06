2 die in car accidents

TWO men died in separate vehicular accidents – one a hit-and-run – between Friday night and yesterday morning.

Dillon Noreiga of Sangre Grande was found dead at the side of the road early yesterday morning. Police reported that about 4.30 am yesterday, Noreiga was struck by a vehicle while standing on the Priority Bus Route, near the University of West Indies, St Augustine. Police responded to a call at about 6 am about a man found motionless on the road. The driver who struck Noreiga never stopped.

In the second fatality, police said at about 11.15 pm Friday, Rabindranath Soogrim, of Lime Head Road, Chase Village, Chaguanas, died after he lost control of his white BMW sedan and crashed into a light pole on south bound lane of the Uriah Butler Highway, near the Guyamare Bridge. Police said Soogrim was driving at over 140 kph, resulting in the vehicle almost being split in half.