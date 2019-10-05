TT vie for seventh place at Copa COSAT

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s contingent at the 2019 Copa COSAT Tennis Tournament will face hosts Bolivia in the seventh place playoff which is scheduled to serve off at the Santa Cruz Tennis Club from 9.30 am today.

TT had a rough time throughout this tournament as they were unable to produce any victories.

In their qualifier matches, the national squad of Cameron Wong, Jordane Dookie and Jaeda-Lee Daniel was swept 3-0 by Ecuador on the opening day on Tuesday. They then fell victim to Argentina on the following day by a similar result.

On Thursday however, TT managed to pull one match back, but were still beaten 2-1at the hands of Canada.

In yesterday’s fifth-eighth playoff, the red, white and black were overcome 2-1 once more by the Peruvian squad.

The national team now face Bolivia in the seventh place playoff on court seven.