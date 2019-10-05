Ramsawack reads at National Library today

Author Al Ramsawack in a pensive mood.

The Friends of Mr Biswas and Motilal Boodoosingh’s group Poetry and Prose have organised readings by Al Ramsawak for children at Nalis Children’s Library, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, today at 10 am.

Ramsawak has written over 300 children's stories, including the Monkey Polo series. He is an artist-folklorist and recipient of several awards, including the Hummingbird Silver Medal for folklore/culture. He has been a story time columnist in local newspapers for over 25 years.

His most recent book is the Folklore Stories of TT.