Prisons head: No extra security for YTC, we just need to be vigilant

Gerard Wilson

COMMISSIONER of Prisons Gerard Wilson said there will be no heightened security at the Youth Training Centre (YTC), Arouca, even after five teens charged with murder escaped early on Thursday morning.

Speaking with Newsday, Wilson said there were certain guidelines for the detention of minors outlined by the Children’s Authority that the prison service had to adhere to, and there was no need for additional security measures.

He said vigilance was all that is needed to prevent such incidents.

“The Children’s Authority gave us certain specifications to work with, that is, to have them in a dormitory. We are obligated through security to keep them there.

“The only thing we can do is be vigilant. There is nothing to change.”

He said if officers looking into the dormitories and making periodical checks, “Well then, nothing would happen.

“We try to put all kinds of things...in place after an incident, but all we need to do is be vigilant and do what we’re supposed to do.

“It’s our job to supervise them and be vigilant, but once we continue to do that, we will be okay.”

Wilson said to date the police have not given him any information on the whereabouts of the teens, but he would continue to monitor the search. While he considered the escapees high risk, he would not necessarily describe them as armed and dangerous.

“Because of the Children’s Authority and how we deal with children, I don’t want to talk about them as being armed and dangerous.

“I will say that the public needs to be careful, because they have capital charges.”

Wilson urged the public to exercise caution if they spotted the teens.