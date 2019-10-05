President: Teaching must meet modern needs

In this March 19, 2018 file photo President Paula-Mae Weekes with students of her alma mater Bishop Anstey High School during an inauguration reception at NAPA, Port of Spain.

President Paula Mae Weekes says the teaching profession must be in sync with the demands of an ever-changing society.

In her address to mark yesterday's observance of World Teachers' Day, Weekes said this year's theme, Young Teachers: The Future of the Profession, highlights the importance of ensuring teaching remains an attractive and viable option for young people.

"If the teaching profession is to retain and renew its appeal, its structure and existing pedagogical methods must keep pace with the demands of modern technological advances and social transformation," she said.

The President said teachers should be well-equipped, suitably compensated and undergo continuous professional training.

"Our curricula must reflect our culture and history and convey contemporary matters of national significance."

She said teachers should be supported and afforded due recognition for their critical role in imparting both academic knowledge and emotional care to their students.

Weekes said teachers, whom she described as unsung heroes, are uniquely tasked with instilling the joy of learning in their charges and with nurturing and shaping the imagination.

She said although teaching can be a demanding , often complex undertaking, it can also be rewarding, particularly when students go on to achieve their greatest potential.