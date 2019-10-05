PoS firm helps San Fernando centre for the disabled after break-ins

National Centre for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD) programme manager Giselle Ramose, centre, receives a cheque from health and safety manager of Fides Ltd Karen Lopez alongside NCPD executive assistant secretary Renese Jardine at the centre on New Street, San Fernando on Friday. PHOTO BY VASHTI SINGH

In light of the recent break-ins at the National Centre for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD), the Port of Spain-based company Fides Ltd offered financial support to help the centre secure the compound.

On Friday, health and safety manager of Fides Karen Lopez handed a cheque to the programme manager of NCPD, Giselle Ramose, at the centre on New Street, San Fernando.

Lopez said, “It is heartbreaking to learn about the series of break-ins at this facility, and our company saw it fit to donate cash to help in repairs.”

Thieves have struck the centre eight times this year, most recently two weeks ago.

This centre is doing a great job in preparing the disabled for the job market, Lopez said.

She added that her company would be willing to offer its services to tutor students in information technology and woodwork. Fides, she said, managed by Shane Sagar, is a restoration and construction company that has done work on Stollmeyer’s Castle, the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception

and the old Public Library in Port of Spain.

Ramose welcomed the donation, saying the centre is very much in need.

“We lost a lot of tools used in woodwork as well as appliances and the air-condition units,” Ramose said.

The burglars got into the centre through the roof.

“We have security posted outside the building through training hours of 8 am to 4pm. There is no one here after these hours, and therefore the thieves have enough time to get in and take whatever they want.”

Ramose called on Education Minister Anthony Garcia to look into securing the centre on a 24-hour basis.

The NCPD trains 250 students in a range of vocational skills including, woodwork, welding, food preparation, office administration, and garment construction, bookbinding and information technology. It has a staff of 64. Ramose said the centre receives a subvention from the government, but this has not increased since 2005.

“Everything else has increased, but we have to work with the same budget annually through the years,” she said.

NCPD CEO Dr Beverly Beckles said it had experienced a setback in holding classes because of the burglaries. Trainees arrived at the centre last Monday morning to find broken glass on the floor.

During previous break-ins this year, Beckles said a flat-screen television donated by cricket legend Gus Logie, as well as laptops and furniture, was stolen. The most expensive items stolen have been air-condition units and water pumps.

“While we welcome the donation by Fides, we are in need of security guards,” she said. The NCPD is calling on corporate TT to help it secure the building.

No one has been held for the burglaries. Police are still investigating.