Pollard misses playoff press conference

Guyana skipper Shoaib Malik (L), St Kitts and Nevis Patriots' captain Carlos Brathwaithe and Barbados Tridents captain Jason Holder attend a Hero Caribbean Premier League press conference, today, at the Guyana National Stadium,Providence. Absent from the press conference was Kieron Pollard, captain of the Trinbago Knight Riders. Photo by Stephon Nicholas

TRINBAGO Knight Riders captain Kieron Pollard was glaringly absent today from a Hero Caribbean Premier League press conference with the captains of the other playoff teams, at the National Stadium, Providence.

The business end of the CPL bowls off tomorrow with a playoff doubleheader in Guyana.

The captains of the Barbados Tridents, Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots were all present at the press conference. A CPL official said Pollard was stuck in traffic. Guyana skipper Shoaib Malik said he saw the congestion on his way to the stadium. TKR, on a miserable six-match winless run, face the Patriots tomorrow at 11am in a do-or-die clash.