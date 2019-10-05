Pollard misses playoff press conference
TRINBAGO Knight Riders captain Kieron Pollard was glaringly absent today from a Hero Caribbean Premier League press conference with the captains of the other playoff teams, at the National Stadium, Providence.
The business end of the CPL bowls off tomorrow with a playoff doubleheader in Guyana.
The captains of the Barbados Tridents, Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots were all present at the press conference. A CPL official said Pollard was stuck in traffic. Guyana skipper Shoaib Malik said he saw the congestion on his way to the stadium. TKR, on a miserable six-match winless run, face the Patriots tomorrow at 11am in a do-or-die clash.
Reply to "Pollard misses playoff press conference"