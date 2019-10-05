Perfect Warriors create history against TKR

Guyana Amazon Warriors spinner Chandrapaul Hemraj celebrates a wicket against Trinbago Knight Riders at the National Stadium in Providence, Guyana on Friday. PHOTO COURTESY CPL T20 2019

Guyana Amazon Warriors created Caribbean Premier League history on Friday night and did so in style in front their raucous fans at Providence Stadium, Guyana. Guyana trounced slumping champions Trinbago Knight Riders by seven wickets to became the first CPL side to complete the preliminary phase a perfect ten wins from ten matches. The win also set the record for longest franchise T20 streak in the world.

Guyana are yet to lift the CPL trophy but an impeccable unblemished performance so far has fans buzzing that this could be the year.

They showed their mettle again tonight with a clinical performance that TKR crumbled against. The defeat left TKR in fourth spot, winless in six matches with their fifth straight defeat. TKR will now face St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Sunday in the playoff between third and fourth placed teams. Guyana meet Barbados Tridents on Sunday too, with the winner going straight into next Saturday's final.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, TKR were stifled and strangled by 11 consecutive overs of spin. By the time Odean Smith delivered the first over of pace, TKR were 63 for four with just Lendl Simmons (30) showing any fight and application to his batting.

Simmons' knock took him at the top of the CPL batting charts (378 runs) but the rest of the top order continue to struggle.

The right-hander, with three fours and two sixes, tried to lay a solid foundation but Guyana's Chandrapaul Hemraj undermined it with three wicket for 15 runs - including Simmons'.

The left-arm orthodox spinner had just two wickets in the tournament but looked unplayable amid poor decision making by TKR.

He rattled the stumps of pinch hitter Javon Searles (1), Denesh Ramdin (0) and Simmons to send the Guyana fans wild with excitement. Darren Bravo, looking to launch a delivery from Shoaib Malik to Trinidad, only succeeded in finding Shimron Hetmyer at long on. New Zealand's Colin Munro and a patient Kieron Pollard pushed the score along slowly under tremendous pressure from a disciplined Guyana attack. Munro, who enjoyed a reprieve by Hetmyer on 21, was the aggressor in the partnership with a couple lusty blows off Malik that went the distance.

The left-hander brought up the TKR 100 in the 17th over with a streaky edge off pacer Ben Laughlin but perished a few balls later, caught by Hetmyer at long-on.

Pollard, biding his time alongside Jimmy Neesham, blasted 18 off the final over to lift TKR to a modest but fighting total.

Brandon King got the ball rolling for Guyana with a couple boundaries off Akeal Hosein in the 1st over that was an omen to the visitors.

Alongside Chandrapaul Hemraj, the pair took the score to 35 when Hemraj fell to the short ball trap by Ali Khan and pulled the American pacer to Chris Jordan.

Neeham then removed the dangerous King (33 with seven fours) courtesy a belated decision by the umpire.

The wicket seemed to spur TKR back to life and they grasped the moment with another wicket, to make things a bit dicey.

Hetmyer, playing in his typical cavalier manner, struck a delivery from spinner Khary Pierre to Simmons at short cover, who pounced low to take the catch.

The wicket made it 59/3 and a brief shower sent the players scampering to the pavilion. The 40 minute break had both fans on edge as the par score for Guyana was 59.

But Nicholas Pooran and his captain Shoaib Malik showed great temperament and match awareness to steer their team to victory without further loss.

Tight overs from Munro, Chris Jordan and Neesham left Guyana on 97/3 after 15 overs with 47 needed.

The match turned entirely into Guyana's favour in the 16th when Neesham, not for the first time in the tournament, bowled an awful over that Pooran carved 18 from. There was a no ball, a free hit, a wide, a six and two fours that put Guyana back in front. With 23 needed from 18 balls, Pooran blazed Jordan and Khan to race to his 50 and bring up the win with back-to-back fours. The Trinidadian finished on 54 from 35 balls (5 fours, 3 sixes) while Malik had 28 from 29.

Summarised Scores: TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS 143/5 (20 overs) - Colin Munro 43, Kieron Pollard 36 not out, Lendl Simmons 30, Chandrapaul Hemraj 3/15 vs GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS 144/3 (18.4 overs) - Nicholas Pooran 54 not out, Brandon King 33, Shoaib Malik 28 not out.