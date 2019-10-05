Pantin is new arranger for Starlift

Dante Pantin gets a hug from young arranger Jamal Mek Mek Gibbs.

Dante Pantin, the man behind award-winning Panorama arranger Duvone Stewart, is now out on his own. Word is he is the new arranger of Methanol Holdings Trinidad Ltd (MHTL) Starlift Steel Orchestra.

Keith Salcedo arranged Alive and Well for the band for this year's national Panorama.

Starlift has been in rehearsals at its Mucurapo Road base for today's concert – Ivory and Steel featuring Louis and the Lynx at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Frederick Street, Port of Spain.

Pantin has been working with the band throughout the rehearsals.