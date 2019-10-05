Hamilton makes winning start with Istanbul

Johnny Hamilton

TRINIDAD-BORN basketball player Johnny Hamilton and his club Darüşşafaka Tefken Istanbul opened their 2019-2020 EuroCup season with a 79-73 win over Slovenian team Olimpija recently.

In 26 minutes of game time, Hamilton tallied nine points, eight rebounds (four on the offensive glass) and rejected three shots to help keep Olimpija at bay while they secure the win over their group C opponent.

Darüşşafaka’s next game is today when they play Turkish Super League opponents Bursapor.