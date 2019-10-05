Govt delivery on 2018 budget items mixed

Passengers leave the Jean de la Valette after its maiden voyage in TT from Scarborough to Port of Spain in July. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

GOVERNMENT has delivered on some projects and initiatives announced by Finance Minister Colm Imbert in the 2018/2019 while others were yet to materialise.

1. The Government’s six economic game-changers: 1. The Dragon Gas deal 2. The success of the NIF 3. Petrotrin restructuring 4. Sandals Tobago 5. Drydocking facilities in La Brea 6. Revitalising the inter-island sea bridge, including buying two new fast ferries.

Delivery: For the Dragon Gas deal the fully-termed gas sales agreement is still to be signed and Energy Minister Franklin Khan said the domestic issues in Venezuela will delay the receipt of gas which had been projected for 2021.

The former Petrotrin has been restructured into holding company Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd with subsidiaries Heritage Petroleum Company, Ltd, Paria Fuel Trading Company, Guaracara Refining Company and Petrotrin.

Sandals pulled out of the Tobago deal citing negative publicity. In January this year Khan said construction on the La Brea dry dock facility should begin in the latter part of this year as part of plans to create 3,500 direct and 5,700 indirect jobs in the southwestern peninsula.

On the inter-island sea bridge the leased MV Jean de la Valette arrived in June and had its maiden voyage the following month.

2. Health centres in remote areas will open 24/7, starting with Grande Riviere, Blanchisseuse and Cedros from January 1, 2019.

Delivery: The Toco Health Centre and Cedros Health Centre both have 24-hour accident and emergency services. Other centres to be confirmed.

3. Another National Investment Fund (NIF) bond coming in 2019.

Delivery: There has been no new NIF bond for the year thus far.

4. Restructuring the police service and placing more emphasis on electronic and cybercrime. Dashboard cameras in all police vehicles; laptops and tablets, body cameras and non-lethal options for dealing with confrontations.

Delivery: Body cameras and dashboard cameras were introduced in January this year in a pilot project. Tasers were introduced to first response units in September this year.

5. Thousands of jobs to be created, mostly in south Trinidad, including via projects to be completed in collaboration with China, including La Brea dry-dock project and an industrial complex in Couva.

Delivery: Not yet started.