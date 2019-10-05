CoP welcomes Masters grade

File Photo: Police Commissioner Gary Griffith Photo by Sureash Cholai

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith yesterday said he welcomes the new requirement of a masters degree for the post of Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Police candidates, saying this will help move the TTPS forward.

Griffith said similar academic requirements were already present for senior officers wanting to move up the ranks in the Defence Force. He also said the prerequisite of advanced academic qualifications should not be seen to deter or discourage officers from aspiring to higher ranks, but should motivate them to take their training theory more seriously by pursuing a field of study related to any security or law-enforcement discipline.

“This goes in part with our vision for the police. It shouldn’t be seen to eliminate officers from the running for the positions of Commissioner or Deputy Commissioner, but rather motivate them to improve their aptitude as it relates to studying a discipline related to security and acquiring the necessary qualifications.”

The new requirements were announced on Thursday by acting National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds at the weekly post-Cabinet press briefing.