Carapichaima East entertain QRC in SSFL

THIRD-RANKED Carapichaima East (14 points) are intent on maintaining their top-three position on the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division standings when they play host to sixth ranked Queen’s Royal College (QRC) today.

“Caps” currently trail league leaders and defending champions, Naparima (17 pts) and second placed St Anthony’s (16 pts). A victory against QRC would propel the Central-based team further up the ladder and bring added pressure to the top tier, if either side (Naps or St Anthony’s) stumble during today’s matches.

Naparima, however, are favoured for triumph over a struggling Trinity Moka (four pts) outfit, who have only recorded one win from seven games played thus far while Naps remain unbeaten. St Anthony’s ‘Tigers’, though, may have to dig deep to overcome a gradually improving East Mucurapo (11 pts) unit, who lie not too far behind in fifth place.

Fourth-placed Presentation San Fernando (13 pts), also aim to keep the pressure on the top-three as they play host to eighth-ranked San Juan North (seven pts) at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella. All matches will begin at 3.30 pm.