Bumbling along in Parliament

THE EDITOR: Many countries are getting on board with wind and solar power, so much so that in some of them the excess power generated is bought by the relevant authority, which in Trinidad’s case would be T&TEC.

The advent of alternate power supplied by wind and solar is becoming big business, but alas we in sweet TT cannot pass a beverage container bill after 20 years in the Parliament so there is no hope as we keep bumbling along with a set of totally inept politicians.

GORDON DALLA COSTA

via e-mail