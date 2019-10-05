Baking with TT cocoa

Yesterday was World Cocoa and Chocolate Day. Trinidad’s cocoa has risen to worldwide acclaim, because of our agreeable climate for good growth of the cocoa trees, but more so our Trinitario beans. There are now several cocoa estates on the island and several brands of local chocolate that can rank amongst the world's best.

We are creatures of habit, and so gravitate to the familiar like imported chocolate and cocoa. Baking with local chocolate and cocoa as our ingredients result in a very exquisite product, rich, smooth texture and intense chocolate flavour. Try some when next you are baking up your chocolate confections.

Super fudgy brownies

Servings: 24 2-inch brownies

1 cup/8ozs unsalted butter

4 ozs bittersweet or semisweet Trinidad chocolate, roughly chopped

½ cup Trinidad cocoa powder, unsweetened

4 eggs, large

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla

1 cup all-purpose flour

Preheat to 350°F. Line a 13 x 9 x 2-inch pan with parchment paper (bring parchment up sides of pan so there is a slight overhang).

Combine the butter and chocolate in a heat proof bowl and set over a pan of simmering water. Stir occasionally until melted, stir in cocoa powder.

Whisk the eggs in a large bowl. Add the salt, granulated sugar, brown sugar, and vanilla whisk until smooth . Whisk in the chocolate-butter mixture, then add the flour and whisk until the batter is smooth.

Pour the batter into the prepared. Bake for about 45 minutes, until the top has formed a shiny crust and the batter is moderately firm. Cool completely in the pan on a rack.

Cut into squares.

Spicy chili with cocoa

2 tbs veg oil

1 lb ground beef

2 onions, chopped

2 tsp chopped garlic

2 tbs chili powder

1 tbs ground cumin

½ tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tbs unsweetened cocoa powder

2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and chopped (optional)

1 15oz tin red beans with the water

1 15oz tin black beans with the water

1 15-ounce can diced tomatoes

1 bunch cilantro chopped

In a medium sized Dutch oven or sauce pan heat oil, add ground beef and turn until no longer pink, add onions, garlic and dried spices, stir well.

Stir in cocoa powder, peppers and beans, stir, add tomatoes. Season with salt.

Cover and simmer for about 40 minutes until thick. Stir in chadon beni

Serve with grated cheese, sour cream and corn bread

Serves 6 to 8

Grilled chicken with cocoa spiced rub

1⁄3 cup unsweetened local cocoa powder

½ cup brown sugar

3 tbs chili powder

2 tbs salt

2 tbs onion flakes

1 tbs minced garlic

1 tbs oregano

1 tbs dried mustard

2 tsp powdered ginger

2 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp ground allspice

3 lbs chicken pieces

Mix cocoa, sugar, and spices together in a bowl. Rub meat generously with spice mixture and wrap in plastic wrap; refrigerate overnight.

Remove from the refrigerator and bring to room temperature.

Heat oven to 375°. Place in a shallow roasting pan; bake until tender, about 40 minutes.

Serves 4 to 6

Double chocolate banana bread with tonka

2 large, over ripened bananas

½ cup sesame seed paste, tahini

¼ cup coconut oil

1 large egg

¾ cup brown sugar

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ cup cocoa powder

½ tsp sea salt

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp grated nutmeg

½ tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp grated tonka bean

½ cup bittersweet Trinidad chocolate

Pre-heat oven to 350F

Line an 8x4 loaf tin with parchment paper.

Mash bananas and beat in tahini with an electric hand mixer, add oil, egg and sugar and beat until light.

Combine flour with cocoa, salt, baking soda, nutmeg, cinnamon and tonka.

Stir this into the banana mixture, when well incorporated stir in chocolate chips.

Pour into loaf pan and bake for 40