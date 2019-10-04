Young to criminals: We are here to stay

Police and soldiers perform road block exercises along Hadaway Blvd, La Horquetta, during the beginning of Operation Strike Back II yesterday

National Security Minister Stuart Young this morning issued a warning to criminals that various arms of the protective services, including the police, would maintain a sustained presence in communities as they begin Operation Strike Back II.

Speaking with reporters outside the La Horquetta Police Station, Young said the exercises were not for show and sought to assure the public that the police, along with the defence force, would continue to keep a close vigil on areas within La Horquetta that are prone to gang activity.

"I want the criminal element to know something: this (exercise) is going to be sustained. This is not a public-relations blitz that will happen overnight. A lot of planning has gone into this, and it is something the country can see will be on a rolling basis.

He said it might cause some inconvenience, "But this inconvenience is minimal compared to the kind of success we will see. We have identified certain areas, individuals, gangs and members of gangs who are the perpetrators of gangs. We are letting the criminal elements know that through proper planning, we are pushing our resources back at them."

Young also said the anti-gang legislation would be used in going after the membership of gangs in the area. Describing the exercise as one aimed to suppress crime, he said despite the heavy police and army presence, the element of surprise has not been lost.

For his part Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said over 700 members of the protective services are expected to participate in the operation over the next five months. He also issued a stern warning to criminals that the protective service would maintain their presence and aimed to take back the streets during the exercises.

"No street, no block, no area belongs to any criminal in this country. We intend to move forward and do what is required within the law. It is to suppress criminal activities.

"These individuals are not the Robin Hoods of a society, they are the enemies of the State and we intend to do what is required.

"There has been an 88 per cent reduction in serious crime for this division, and the operation will be targeting mostly in the main divisions where we have seen an increase in gang activities, those being Northern, Northeastern, Port of Spain, Central and Western."

Griffith also said participants in the operation will be working 24/7 and asked for the public's support during exercises.