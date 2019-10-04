We can only improve After TKR’s poor run of form Pollard says…

Lendl Simmons, the TKR opener, faces a delivery during his knock of 60 against the Barbados Tridents on Wednesday. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI.

TRINBAGO Knight Riders (TKR) captain Kieron Pollard says the reigning champions can only improve from this stage after losing four of their last five matches in the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 Tournament.

TKR started the tournament with four consecutive victories, but have suffered four defeats and one no-result since then.

TKR will aim for a win against Guyana Amazon Warriors in the final preliminary match at Providence Stadium in Guyana at 8 pm, today. TKR will finish in second place with a win.

On Wednesday, speaking to the media following TKR’s loss to Barbados Tridents at the Queen’s Park Oval, Pollard said he does not think the recent losses will affect the team’s morale.

“I don’t want to believe so. There is always a first time for everything and again if we want it bad enough you tend to fight more when your back is against the wall.” Pollard said his team can only improve. “When you against the wall there is no other way than forward and I guess from now for us it is only forward and it is only forward-thinking. We are in a position where we have another shot at it and we are going to give it our all. The most we can do on a daily basis is come out, play hard, prepare well and at the end of the day results take care of itself. We know we are doing the work in the background, we are working with what we have and again it is going to click at the right time.”

A number of players are not available for TKR. Spinner Sunil Narine is questionable for tonight because of a finger injury, Dwayne Bravo (finger) is out for the season and Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain was available for the first four matches before being called up for international duty.

On Narine playing today, Pollard said, “We are hoping very much. He is really struggling and he is a world-class bowler. Losing Narine, Bravo (and) Hasnain has been a struggle for us, but again we crack on (because) these things happen.”