TT women in 4x100m relay final

Kazakhstan's Olga Safranova, Trinidad and Tobago's Kamaria Durant, United States' Kiara Parker and Netherlands' Naomi Sedney, from left, compete in the women's 4x100 metre relay at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, today. (AP Photo)

TT WOMEN'S 4x100-metres relay team has qualified for tomorrow's final at the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar. The quartet placed second in their qualifying heat a short while ago, with the US placing first.

Semoy Hackett started off the race in lane four, handing over to Kelly-Ann Baptiste. The third leg was run by Reyare Thomas, who had an impressive run, and passed to anchor Kamaria Durant, who then battled for second place with Switzerland's Salome Kora. The TT team clocked a season's best of 42.75 seconds. France were disqualified after an error when moving on to the third leg.

The US won the race in 42.46 seconds.

The final will be held tomorrow at 3.05 pm (TT time).