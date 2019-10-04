TT suffer third straight Copa COSAT defeat

TT suffered a third straight defeat, in the Copa COSAT 12-and-Under Team Tennis competition at Santa Cruz De La Sierra, Bolivia.

Yesterday, the TT team were beaten 2-1 by Canada in their final round-robin Group A tie. TT were spanked 3-0 by Ecuador on Tuesday and Argentina on Wednesday.

Lola Bean got things going for Canada yesterday with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Jordane Dookie in the first singles match, with Sara Kostic edging Cameron Wong 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(3) in the other singles.

TT earned a consolation win in the doubles fixture, with the duo of Wong and Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph beating Bean and Emma Dong 6-3, 6-2.