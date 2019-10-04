Tobago in world’s top 50 best island Secretary filled with pride

THA Tourism Secretary Nadine Stewart-Phillips.

TOBAGO House of Assembly (THA) Secretary of Tourism, Culture and Transportation, Nadine Stewart-Phillips, is beaming with pride and satisfaction on the news that Tobago was voted among the top 50 islands in the world on a list compiled by international travel website Big 7 Travel.

The list released on September 25, was partially compiled using votes from the publication’s readership. Tobago has been ranked as number 44.

The publication read: “Not as well-known as its sister island Trinidad, but Tobago is actually said to be the island upon which the book Robinson Crusoe was based. The island is a rich tapestry of steep mountains, dense tropical forests and lush beaches. There’s a great choice of luxury all-inclusive resorts, with the bonus of being on an unspoilt paradise island. Tobago is a must-visit for anyone looking for some peace and quiet.”

Contacted for comment on Wednesday, Stewart-Phillips said that she felt “honoured and very proud” that the destination has received this notable international rating. “Tobago continues its momentum and is becoming an appeal to tourism enthusiasts in the global tourism sector.

“I must say that I am not overly surprised that the world is becoming aware that Destination Tobago is truly an island paradise,” she said.

This island, according to Stewart-Phillips has been more visible since the rebranding of the destination and what this demonstrates is that we are doing things right.

“These accolades are as a result of strategic branding and effective marketing efforts. “On this note, I wish to commend the Tobago Tourism Agency for its hard work in spreading the word of the wonder that is Tobago to the world,” she said as she also commended fellow Tobagonians for doing their part in ensuring that the island remains unspoilt.

“It is a collective effort that is required, let us then continue to aid in the move to position Tobago as a premier tourist destination,” she said.