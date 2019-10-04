Thanks for paving road

THE EDITOR: My personal thanks to Junior Sammy for the paving that his team has done in Chaguaramas.

We waited far too long for this and while some people take it for granted, I do not. You have improved the drive for the thousands of us who travel into Chaguaramas daily.

But before you paint the white traffic lines, would you please include a bike lane.

The men and women of our army, coast guard and Fire Service run this road often and it just makes sense that a lane is dedicated to them and cyclists, as well as the walkers and the yachties.

Sir, once again thank you.

CAPT R WILD

via e-mail