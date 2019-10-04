Soldiers return from Bahamas Monday

Members of the Defence Force are greeted by Minister of National Security Stuart Young at the Piarco International Airport before they left for the Bahamas to aid in relief and law-enforcement efforts in the wake of Hurricane Dorian. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

THE 100-strong contingent of soldiers, sailors, airmen and T&TEC technicians who left this country just under a month ago to aid The Bahamas following the devastation of Hurricane Dorian will be returning on Monday.

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said this at the post-Cabinet media briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's.

Hinds said he consultated with the Chief of Defence Staff prior to the briefing and was advised the troops would be returning Monday afternoon having performed certain specific duties.

These duties include providing aid to the civil powers by securing spaces, being involved in the distribution of relief supplies, and an assessment of the levels of damage to assist the Government in its efforts to rebuild that devastated land following Dorian.

"They are expected to return after tremendous and proud service to The Bahamas."

The official death toll in The Bahamas after the category five hurricane hit on September 1 was 56, but 600 people remain missing. The storm also destroyed a number of homes and left many with no power or running water.