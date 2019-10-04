P/Town mother still critical after drinking poison

DOCTORS at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at San Fernando General Hospital are closely monitoring the Princes Town mother of four who was hospitalised after allegedly drinking poison on Wednesday. She was reported as being in a critical condition up to press time.

According to police reports, the woman was with her four children around 3 pm at Palmiste Park when she drank the liquid. She then called a family friend and told them what she had done.

The police were immediately called and the San Fernando CID responded. They contacted the woman’s husband, who in turn took custody of the children.

The woman was taken to hospital.