New site sought for Claxton Bay Anglican students

OFFICIALS from the Ministry of Education will head to Claxton Bay today

to look for alternative accommodations for students displaced by the closure of the Claxton Bay Anglican Primary School.

Education Minister Anthony Garcia said arrangements are being made to house the 170 affected students, a week after the school building was condemned and ordered demolished by the Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA).

Speaking at the post-Cabinet news briefing on Thursday, Garcia said the ministry has been viewing suitable sites. He said today, officials will formally visit the area to determine the next step to ensures the children get the quality education they deserve.

Garcia stressed the school building is over 100 years old and was originally built to accommodate a population of 150.

In collaboration with the Anglican School Board, which owns the school, Garcia said the ministry was working to resolve the issue.

Caroni East MP and former education minister Dr Tim Gopeesingh, in a release, said the shutdown of the school is the latest graphic example of the heartless neglect of schoolchildren under this administration while taxpayers' money is used for trivial issues

Gopeesingh said this school has been in an abject state of neglect, yet it is still not on the ministry’s priority list for repairs.

He expressed concern that Claxton Bay students, like so many others before, would now have to be housed in makeshift schools either in places of worship or community centres, in unacceptable conditions.

“Since 2015, more than 250 students of Ramai Trace Hindu School have had to utilise the Hanuman Milan Mandir, a 45-minute drive from their community, because the government has refused to complete construction of their school.

“The school was almost 90 per cent completed when the Kamla Persad-Bissessar Administration demitted office,” Gopeesingh said as he outlined more problem schools.

He said the students of Longdenville Presbyterian Primary School have been dislodged twic ein the past 17 years: they had classes at Longdenville Presbyterian Church and were then put in the Jerningham Community Centre.

Princes Town Catholic Primary School was closed after a fire, and more than 300 students are being taught at the nearby RC church.

Princes Town Presbyterian Primary School No 1 students share their building in a shift system with students of the Number Two school. "Both schools are badly affected by this ad-hoc arrangement," Gopeesingh charged.

Arima Hindu Primary School was closed because of a security issue and students are taught ina nearby commercial building.

“The Government has refused to complete the construction of the school,” Gopeesingh said.

Lower Morvant Government Primary School is accommodated at a nearby church, and Rousillac Hindu Primary at the village’s community centre, he said.

“These are illustrations of the PNM regime’s gross irresponsibility and recklessness with the country’s students and the all-important education sector.”