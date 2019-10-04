Mary Could Dance goes to SAPA

RS/RR will stage two special tribute performances of Mary Could Dance at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) tonight and Saturday.

Written by Richard Ragoobarsingh and directed by the late theatre stalwart Raymond Choo Kong, the production is considered an iconic piece of theatre that has played to audiences not only in TT but across the Caribbean for over 20 years.

Mary Could Dance holds the record for most awards ever won by a single production, said a media release. Awards include best actress, best director, best sound, best lighting, best choreography, best script, best supporting actor, best supporting actress, best set and best production.

The cast includes Penelope Spencer, Glenn Davis, Cecilia Salazar, Roger Dickie, Dionne Mc Nichol and Richard Ragoobarsingh.

The production features everything from exotic dancing to cat fights, to romance, to the antics of the scandalous pimp/bar owner Mule.

Showtime is 8.30 pm. Tickets are available at regular outlets.