Malabar man sent to St Ann’s after hostage stand-off

A 34-year-old Malabar man was sent to the St Ann's Psychiatric Hospital when he appeared before an Arima magistrate this morning charged with assault and wrongful imprisonment of his wife and daughter.

Police said Narad Harrinanan appeared before magistrate Cheron Raphael in the Arima Magistrates' First Court, where the charges were laid.

After examining the evidence and circumstances surrounding the incident, the magistrate suggested Harrinanan should be sent to St Ann's for 14 days for a psychiatric evaluation .

Sources said Harrinanan's wife., who is Cuban, did not express an interest in pursuing the matter and said she would be returning to Cuba.

On Tuesday Harrinanan allegedly held his wife and daughter hostage during a stand-off with police and members of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT).

He surrendered after five hours.