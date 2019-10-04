Heroes book launch- ken Julien

Minister of Education Anthony Garcia has described UTT chairman Professor Kenneth S. Julien as a “giant of a man” whose work in the energy sector has served to ensure a prosperous and sustainable future for TT.Garcia was speaking at the book launch of Heroes of a Nation 5- “Powered Up. The Ken Julien Story” at the UTT Point Lisas Campus, Esperanza Road, Brechin Castle, Couva yesterday.The book is in the form of an illustrated comic and told through the eyes of his granddaughter Kaylan Julien who also doubles as his biographer.Garcia, in his remarks, described Julien as a “stalwart in the tertiary education landscape” as well as a “visionary and luminary in the energy industry.”“By his stellar life’s work he has consistently displayed the qualities of dedication, hard work and outstanding public service to the post-independence development of the industrial sector, particularly the energy sector of Trinidad and Tobago and elsewhere. For this, we as a nation are forever indebted to him. “He too praised the book’s innovative use of comic book art to described Julien’s life from his early years growing up in Arouca to his days at Fatima College and meeting with former Prime Minister Dr Eric Williams.“This book is meant to archive Professor Julien’s historic life in a visually appealing, exciting format. In so doing, we are not only preserving his rich, exemplary legacy of perseverance and patriotism, but also, through civic-mindedness, we are educating the current and future generations on understanding the significant role Professor Julien has played in shaping our beloved country.” Garcia said Julien now, in the twilight of his years, still continue to provide guidance through his leadership position as UTT chairman and the “continuous promotion of the development of human capital and entrepreneurship.”Meanwhile, his granddaughter, delivered a poignant description of her grandfather in the book writing- “You may know my Opa, (Dutch for grandfather), as Dr Julien, professor, chief, boss, or teacher- a man who became a symbol of strength, hope and hard work…but to me he will always be my hero, my Opa.”