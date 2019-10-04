Heatwave remain top in Tobago Classic

Emile Abraham

HEATWAVE CYCLING Club remain atop the overall standings after completing the second stage of the 2019 Tobago International Cycling Classic (TICC) yeterday.

The dominant road cycling club picked up 21 points after day-one racing and then more than tripled their tally, by adding 67 points on day-two. They now hold 88 points overall while Raiders, in second position, have attained 65 points thus far. Emile Abraham’s Team Pharmaco sit in third on 63 points while Support Clean Sport/BSC (58pts) and TBW Stuart Hall Cycling UK (30pts) round off the top five clubs.

Heatwave topped the Under-23 division courtesy Scott McGill’s (USA) commanding showing while clubmate Hasani Hennis held on to runner-up position.

In the Men’s Elite, American Cyrus Pearo (Support Clean Sport/BSC) trumped the field ahead of Venezuela’s Clever Martinez (Raiders) and stage one winner, Colombian Bryan Gomez.

The Masters 40+ featured Tobagonian Abraham (Team Pharmaco), who was the first to cross the finish line ahead of teammate Trevor Connor.

On the opening day, Gomez completed the challenging 10-lap circuit in a time of two hours, 13 minutes and three seconds. He was forced to initiate a late sprint to the finish line as Team Clif Bar’s Conor Mullervy (USA) trailed closely behind, grabbing second place by a split-second margin. Heatwave’s Joel Yates (New Zealand), Team Pharamaco’s Frank Travieso (Cuba) and McGill also rounded off the top-five finishers in Division One.

Travieso leads the field however, in the King of the Mountain, but is being closely trailed by Martinez and American Bradley Wiggs (Marc Pro p/b Gym One).

Action continues today with the penultimate stage race which pedals off from Shelbourne Street, Plymouth, and climaxes tomorrow with the Market Square Criterium from Wilson Road, Scarborough. On Sunday, the gruelling island-wide Tour of Tobago commences from the Esplanade, Scarborough.