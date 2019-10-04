Guyana fans: Too late for TKR

Guyana Amazon Warriors fans are brimming with confidence as their team gets set to face defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders at the Providence Stadium in Guyana tonight.

A full stadium is expected as Guyana look to end the preliminary phase with a perfect ten wins from ten matches. Standing in their way are two-time defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders, the most successful team in the history of the Caribbean Premier League, with three titles (one as Red Steel).

However, TKR are not the formidable force it once was and the Guyana fans smell blood. Winless in five matches with four consecutive defeats heading into tonight, Guyana fans see no threat from TKR captain Kieron Pollard and his men. TKR, although through to the playoffs, have slipped to fourth place and need a win tonight to get back in the top two.

With the tassa groups already starting the party for the home fans, Guyana fan Vishal Ambedkar says it is too late for TKR to find form and turn their fortunes around.

"We're gonna have some chicken curry tonight -- that's for sure. Find form late in the tournament? It's too late for them. We going all the way. It going to be a clean sweep. Remember what I said tonight, it's gonna be a sweep. We winning all the games. Curry. Straight to the title."

Ambedkar believes Guyana's secret to their success is their young guys such as Shimron Hetmyer, 22, Nicholas Pooran, 24, Chandrapaul Hemraj, 26, Brandon King, 24, and Sherfane Rutherford, 21.

This is the best team we've had -- a youthful team -- and I think we are going to win the finals."

Romario Nauth, who came with his family and his Guyana Amazon Warriors flag, has no doubt the home team will win tonight.

"Of course, Guyana, all the way. We supporting the guy Keemo Paul," he said while showing his Guyana Amazon Warriors jersey with Paul's name on the back.

"Guyana, tonight, tomorrow night, next year, forever," he added.

On the possibility of Guyana winning their maiden title this year by going unbeaten, Nauth said, "Of course, that would sound so sweet and would be a world record."

Nauth was dismissive of TKR as a threat tonight or even in the playoffs.

"We not worried about them. This is our year."