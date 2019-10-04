Gopwani’s art on show

Women adorned in deep hues of red, blue and yellow, set against dusty landscapes have left lasting impressions upon artist Vishni Gopwani. Born in India, Gopwani paints and draws what she knows of her native land.

From the Kutch desert region, she was transplanted to Barbados in 1974. Her childhood memories play a significant role in Gopwani’s journey as an artist. Although those impressions have been reinforced by recent visits to India, Gopwani also finds inspiration from her Caribbean landscape, so these themes tend to intermingle.

Gopwani, who staged a successful exhibition in 2017, will again show off her portraiture in soft pastels at Horizons Art Gallery, Mucurapo Road, St James, from Tuesday.

In a media release Gopwani said of her exhibition, “I allow my work to speak for itself and whatever it says to the viewer is the right message, because I believe there is not a right or wrong message. Each person takes something a little different from the same painting, and I am happy with that.”

The exhibition opens from 7 pm-8:30 pm Tuesday and continues until October 19, 9 am-5:30 pm, Mondays to Fridays and 9 am-1pm on Saturdays.