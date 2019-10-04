Golden Grove inmates graduate from barbering programme

The graduation ceremony for Inmates, whom successfully completed the Barbering programme, Technical and Vocational Training Centre, Golden Grove Prison, Golden Grove Road, Piarco. Thursday, October 3, 2019. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

TYRELL GITTENS

"LET this be your stepping stone."

This was the advice given by Deputy Commissioner of Prisons Shamshudeen Mohammed to 15 inmates at yesterday’s graduation ceremony for the Golden Grove prisons' first barbering programme.

The ten-week initiative saw the participating inmates tutored by Donald James of the Professional Barbering School.

With the majority of the graduates set to be released soon, Mohammed challenged them to reflect on their journey as he asked, "Have you allowed your thinking to change?" He said he hoped the inmates would realise that they have gathered the necessary skills to cope with the pressures of society upon their release.

Speaking about his experience with the inmates, James said, "I have no bad feedback."

He noted that the participants showed care, passion and understanding during the programme.

Saying he has a passion for advocating that the prison system helps reform inmates prior to their release, James said his effort in the programme is part of a larger effort of "teaching inmates a skill where they can sustain themselves and their family."

Thanking the inmates for their dedication, he described the programme as, "A divine intervention to help you change your life."

Primarily responsible for the programme's development, was president of the Wishing for Wings foundation Debbie Jacob. Describing her current work within the prison system, which extends beyond the barbering programme, Jacob said, "I believe in the talented men we keep discovering in our prisons."

She especially praised the high level of collaboration which made the programme possible, noting that there were collaborations between the Golden Grove prison and the Golden Grove remand section. She applauded the support that the US Embassy provided.

Addressing the inmates, she took the opportunity to remind them, "You barbering students have the opportunity to return to your communities, or choose a new community in which to live, and be a positive force.

"You have the tools to be community leaders. You are the future of this country and I believe that with all my heart."

Apart from being presented with certificates, two inmates who had proven to be exceptional participants were awarded barbering kits donated by James.

Sharing his experience in the programme, inmate Kevin Elias said, "I am thankful to the staff for giving us this opportunity." He said he hoped there would be more advanced versions of the course in the future to help them advance their newfound skills. Another participant, Carlos Joseph, added, "There is nothing more positive than an individual trying to achieve his goal." The ceremony closed with members of the prison's One Voice choir singing an original song specially written to thank the programme's tutor.