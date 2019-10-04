Garcia: GATE requirements review after World Bank report

Education Minister Anthony Garcia

EDUCATION Minister Anthony Garcia said there will be a review of the Government Assistance for Tuition Expenses (GATE) requirements following a World Bank report which expressed concern about the means-test threshold.

He was speaking Thursday at the post-Cabinet media conference held at the Diplomatic Centre, Port of Spain.

Last week Wednesday Newsday reported that Minister in the Ministry of Finance Allyson West shared an opinion from a World Bank Report that the financial income threshold for means testing to access GATE was too high.

Garcia yesterday said the reporting was "erroneous" and the report said the level accepted for the means test was too low.

"And because it is too low we have opened up to too many people and therefore it should be higher. So that report was erroneous."

A review of the footage of West's contribution and checks with West confirmed the report said the threshold was too high.

Asked if there will be a review of the GATE requirements Garcia replied "Well of course everything is subject to review and therefore we will be reviewing GATE requirements in the not too distant future."

The current model used for tertiary education funding is cost-sharing and in its application for undergraduates where the household income is $10,000 per month or less, a student would be eligible for 100 per cent GATE funding. If the household income is above $10,000 per month but less than $30,000 then a student is eligible for 75 per cent funding, and if the household income is more than $30,000 per month, a student is eligible for 50 per cent funding. There is also a means test for postgraduate studies.