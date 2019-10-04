‘Did Colm commit breach?’ Devant writes Integrity Commission

Former minister Devant Maharaj

OPPOSITION activist Devant Maharaj on Thursday wrote a letter to Integrity Commission chairman Melville Baird asking the commission to probe Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s construction of a block of apartments at Picton Street, Port of Spain.

Maharaj said the commission, on its own initiative, should investigate whether Imbert breached the Integrity in Public Life Act when he piloted the Finance (No. 2) Bill, 2016 which gives tax breaks on such property developments.

He said Imbert had disclosed a personal interest in the House of Representatives, but alleged he had not done so in the Senate.

Maharaj said a probe will find out if Imbert, when taking the note to the Cabinet and/or when taking the bill through Parliament, did or did not know of his intention to construct the development.

“Should Minister Imbert apply for an exemption under the Finance Act (No.2) 2016, will he be in breach of section 24 of the (Integrity) act?” Maharaj asked, in calling for a probe.

“The complaint that is made herein is made in the exercise of my civic duty as a patriotic citizen of Trinidad and Tobago and the investigation must be launched in the public interest to preserve and uphold the rule of law as a fundamental pillar of our democracy.”

Saying the Integrity Act serves the public interest of promoting integrity in public officials, Maharaj said, “I am respectfully of the view that the matters raised herein warrant an immediate investigation into this matter by the commission as a matter of priority.” Newsday was unable to contact Imbert for a response.