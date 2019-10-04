Bravo 47 to assist Couva Children’s Home….surprise foreign act for charity event

At the launch of the djbravo47 all-white charity event held at the Guardian Life Corporate Box at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, last Tuesday are David Blanc, left, of ASL (Altruism Solutions Ltd); Norma Ottley of the Couva Children's Home and Crisis Nursery; Sports Minister Shamfa Cudjoe; Krystal Joseph, HR manager, Suntori Beverage and Food Caribbean Ltd; host Dwayne Bravo and Kerry-Ann Leon Sing also of the Couva Children's Home and Crisis Nursery.

THE annual DJ Bravo47 all-white charity event that will be held at the Zen Night Club, Port of Spain on October 13, will feature a popular international act, but one that host Dwayne Bravo wants to keep as a surprise.

Bravo stated as much at a media launch at the Guardian Life Corporate Box at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, on Tuesday.

The Dwayne Bravo Foundation has identified the Couva Children's Home and Crisis Nursery as this year's beneficiary.

At the launch, Bravo, TT and international cricketer, said five years ago he had a vision of giving back to the under-privileged children throughout TT. He said: “This is my fifth year of the djbravo all-white party. Now I am a very busy person and I know for me putting on a party/event is going to be difficult, so I gathered a team of people that I know have the experience and the knowledge and also have the drive to fulfil not only my dream, but to help those who are in need.”

To this end he singled out David Blanc of ASL (Altruism Solutions Ltd), who he said has been on board from the very first day, Krystal Joseph, HR manager, Suntori Beverage and Food Caribbean Ltd, title sponsor and one of the organisers of the event, Adrian Chandler of SFX, and his very close friend and fellow cricketer Kieron Pollard. “Without you guys, this would not have been possible nor have been a success. I want to say thank you all,” said Bravo.

He then stated: “Charity is a big part of my life and who I am. And I believe strongly that if together all of us in TT would really unite and strive as a people, we could be so much better as a nation.”

Bravo then turned to the young woman present, from the Couva Children’s Home and Crisis Nursery and passionately said to her: “I want you all to believe there are people out there who believe in you guys, and I want you all to know that it doesn’t matter your background or where you come from, as long as you have life you have hope.

“We are going to do everything in our power with my foundation to try and help you all as best as possible.”

Bravo, who turns 36 on October 7, said October is a special month for him and that he is happy that he is going to be celebrating this milestone, giving back to the people that he loves and cares for, and the people of TT this month.

About the party itself, he said: “You party for a cause, you come in and have fun, you are going to be rubbing shoulders with your national heroes and international heroes. I have some international guests who are going to be flying in for this event. It is a party with deejays. We’re going to have a star-studded DJ lineup and when artistes are there in the event, they will give their support by going on stage and sing a song or two. You just have to be there to see who is the surprise.”

Suntori’s Joseph said the mission of the event is to always assist and support charities across the nation from its inception in 2015.

Since then donations have been given to children’s homes that include the St Dominic Children’s Home, Bridge of Hope Home, Margaret Kistow Home in Arima, the National Centre for persons with Disabilities and the TT Blind and Visually Impaired Cricket Team.

She said: “When Dwayne Bravo identified the Couva Children’s Home and Crisis Nursery to benefit from the proceeds of this year’s event, the Suntori Beverage and Food Caribbean company jumped at the opportunity to partner with the DJ Bravo Foundation.

“The initiative stands true to Suntori’s core values of giving back generously in building sustainable mutually beneficial relationships, including these.”

Susan Worrell of the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB), another sponsor, said: “NLCB is delighted for the third year to support djbravo 47, an event which the directive is to donate the proceeds from the event to charity.

“The hosting of this event by DJ Bravo illustrates that, once you believe it you can achieve it. That this event be a stepping stone for many of us to appreciate the significance of giving back, which has the ability to enriching lives which is the key element in the NLCB success.”

Sports minister Shamfa Cudjoe saluted Bravo and said she was excited to be supporting the cause.

She spoke of utilising sport to develop the country and people, both personally and professionally.

Cudjoe felt the event is a way of doing just that, especially in giving back to community by raising funds to help those in need.

She expressed the hope that other athletes would take a page out of Bravo’s book, and called on citizens to get on board by purchasing tickets to support the children in need.