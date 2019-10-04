108 fraud charges: Boodram, ex-husband to stand trial

Fraud accused Vicky Boodram. FILE PHOTO

ACCUSED fraudster Vicky Boodram, 38, her ex-husband Ravi Arjoonsingh, 43, and their company, Boodram's Travels & Ship Ahoy, have been committed to stand trial in the High Court on 108 fraud charges.

Senior magistrate Cherril-Ann Antoine made the order shortly before lunchtime today in the San Fernando magistrates' court. Boodram, through her attorney, applied for bail but was turned down on the ground that she had escaped from the women's prison in Arouca during the preliminary inquiry into the fraud cases.

Though Boodram's Travels & Ship Ahoy was not charged, and despite the company having been folded up, the magistrate made the committal order for it to be held accountable before a judge and jury.

It is not known whether the company has assets from which people who allegedly lost their money through sales of cruise ship tickets could recover their losses.

Antoine said $1,285,800 worth of tickets had been sold for a cruise advertised by Boodram's Travels & Ship Ahoy which never sailed.

She said Arjoonsingh, though a company director, has a case to answer, based on documents bearing his name.

Antoine allowed him continuing bail of $2 million but remanded Boodram into custody.