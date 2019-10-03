Western Union Gulf City branch robbed

Gulf City Mall. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER.

AT around 9.25 am today two gunmen went into the Gulf City Mall branch of Western Union, La Romaine and accosted an employee as she was entering the mall to open the business.

The armed men forced the 27-year-old employee at gunpoint into the office area at the business. They then demanded she opened the safe, which contained two cash pans of US, Canadian and EC dollars and TT currency.

The men took the pans and escaped in a waiting Nissan Almera.

San Fernando CID responded and searched for the car but no arrests were made.

This Westen Union branch remained closed today.

Police said they are relying on CCTV footage to help find finding the armed robbers.