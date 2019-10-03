Venezuelan professionals ready to give talent to TT

It's four months since the TT government registered Venezuelans for work permits. Since then, job opportunities have expanded for visitors, but there have also been possibilities for economic growth for this country.

This situation was analysed by economists and business leaders in a forum held by the Association of Economists of TT and UNHCR last Saturday, which offered several proposals to take advantage of the arrival of Venezuelan talent. One of them is the implementation of a census of professionals who can be incorporated into the workforce where they are needed.

Kiran Mathur Mohammed, economist, businessman and Newsday Business Day columnist, organised the forum and says a database could link relate qualified Venezuelans with employers looking for workers across the country.

“We have a potential goldmine at our doors. If you take advantage, the influx of Venezuelan migrants can move from a crisis to an opportunity.”

At this moment there are judges who work as security guards and engineers as waiters. The factories have little capacity and talent is being wasted that could contribute to an economic boost.

He noted the words of former government minister Mariano Browne: "We must begin to collect as much data as possible, so that we can better understand what social services will be the most demanded, what skills are available and what companies need those skills."

He stressed that at least 46 per cent of Venezuelan migrants have a university degree.

"Maximising their potential will not displace Trinidadians, increase overall productivity and create more jobs."

In more concrete figures, Mathur said 26,000 new (registered) customers have just arrived.

“We should be open for business. They need a place to live, which drives the demand for excess houses built during the boom. They need furniture, they need food. They want to have a good time, as much as we do,” he said, describing the boost to the local economy that could generated by Venezuelans.

"I suggest that you can extend work permits for Venezuelans for three years and allow your children to go to school."

SInce the forum, there have been many comments from Venezuelans themselves, who consider the initiative fair.

Roxana Peralta is a corporate journalist with many years of experience in both the public and private sectors. Today she works cleaning houses. She recalled that the best example of development thanks to immigration was Venezuela, until the current government took office.

“We inherited the culture of the bakery of the Portuguese. We had high-quality shoes thanks to the Italians. Part of our agribusiness, we owe it to the Spaniards. They all found a country with open doors and to which they could give their knowledge."

She said the same could happen if TT generates those same opportunities to Venezuelans who have potential.

Another media worker, Pedro Ravelo, emphasised that currently in TT there is a varied and potential skilled workforce in different areas.

“The local initiative to promote a professional census is undoubtedly an opportunity to contribute knowledge, experiences and, above all, the desire to work.”

He said the vast majority of Venezuelans in TT work with honesty and dignity founded on principles and values.

Jesús Alfaro is a mechanical engineer who graduated from the Universidad de Oriente, one of the most important in Venezuela. He xpressed the joy at these proposals to promote access for professionals.

“I know that it is only an idea, that it has been difficult for our work permits to be approved, but we are sure that local economists and entrepreneurs know about our potential, that we can help the Trinidadians. We do not come to take jobs, (but) to help in places where we are needed,” he said.

PHOTOS:

Roxana Peralta, who works cleaning houses in TT

Pedro Ravelo is sure Venezuelans really want to help the development of TT